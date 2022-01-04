Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Price Target Increased to 5,700.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 5,400.00 to 5,700.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $$67.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 670. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $71.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.