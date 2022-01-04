Dawson James Lowers Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Price Target to $5.00

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) had its target price cut by Dawson James from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oblong from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Oblong stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42. Oblong has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Oblong had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oblong will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oblong by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 421,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oblong by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oblong by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

