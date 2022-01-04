Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 89.0% in December

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,385. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
