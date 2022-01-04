Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 89.0% in December

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 89.0% from the November 30th total of 53,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,385. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. Dawson Geophysical has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

