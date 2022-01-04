DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DaVita’s strong dialysis patient service revenues in the last reported quarter are impressive. Buyout of several dialysis centers worldwide is encouraging as well. Expansion of operating margin bodes well. DaVita kidney care’s impressive progress and overseas growth are key growth catalysts. A strong solvency position is an added plus. DaVita’s earnings in third quarter were better than expected. Over the past year, DaVita has outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues and fall in Other revenues in third-quarter 2021 are concerning. Per-day fall in total U.S. dialysis treatments is also discouraging. Gross margin contraction does not augur well. DaVita’s operations in a strict regulatory climate and stiff competitive space raises concerns. Integration risks and dependence on commercial payers are woes.”

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $115.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. DaVita has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.