Davis R M Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.