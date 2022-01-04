Davis R M Inc. Increases Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $139.70. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

