Davis R M Inc. Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 560,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 83,341 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

