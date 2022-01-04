Davis R M Inc. Has $547,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 52,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $401.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.