Davis R M Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

