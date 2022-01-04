Davis R M Inc. Acquires 12,838 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after buying an additional 91,810 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,600,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,989,000 after buying an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

XOM traded up $1.52 on Monday, hitting $62.71. 396,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,988,350. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

