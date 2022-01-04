Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $127.50.

Get Dassault Aviation alerts:

About Dassault Aviation

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.