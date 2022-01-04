Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Shares of DUAVF stock opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. Dassault Aviation has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $127.50.
