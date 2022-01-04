Dash Acquisitions Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 5.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,992,899,000 after purchasing an additional 323,633 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,428,662,000 after purchasing an additional 303,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,284,413,000 after purchasing an additional 55,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $407.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $257.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.