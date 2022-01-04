Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 4,565 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

