Daniels&Tansey LLP Has $325,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 101,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $140.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

