Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $107,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.14. 36,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,856. The company has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

