Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 55,369 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,369 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 885,002 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $24,386,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

