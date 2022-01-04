Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $206.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

