Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,535,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

