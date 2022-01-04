Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,269 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE BK opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

