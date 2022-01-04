Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 146,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.30.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

