Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

DKILY opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

