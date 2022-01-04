Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,314 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,408.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,460.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,439.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

