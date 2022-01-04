Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CRIS stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,345. Curis has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Curis by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

