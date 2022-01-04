Curated Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $186.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $139.29 and a 52 week high of $188.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

