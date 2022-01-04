Curated Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $631.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.93. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

