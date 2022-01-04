CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Up 59.3% in December

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Shares of LAW traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.74. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

