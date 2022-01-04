Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $144,607.81 and approximately $645.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 454.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.