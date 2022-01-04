Crust Network (CRU) Price Reaches $11.71 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Crust Network has a total market cap of $35.85 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $11.71 or 0.00025262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00050521 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.