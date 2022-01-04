Crowny Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $170,780.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.