Crown Price Hits $0.0358 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,448.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,774,105 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

