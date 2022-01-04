Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.60

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 7828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.91 million and a PE ratio of -138.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,999,997.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at C$9,999,997.50.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

