Crowd Machine Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

