CropperFinance (CRP) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CropperFinance has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001211 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

CropperFinance Coin Trading

