Critical Contrast: Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) vs. California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Yum China and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 1 2 3 0 2.33 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yum China presently has a consensus target price of $78.72, suggesting a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Yum China’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Yum China and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 6.78% 9.95% 5.97% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yum China has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.55, meaning that its share price is 655% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and California Beach Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $8.26 billion 2.57 $784.00 million $1.54 32.17 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.5% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yum China beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

