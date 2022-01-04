Critical Contrast: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) & MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and MeaTech 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32% MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oatly Group and MeaTech 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 6 13 0 2.60 MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oatly Group currently has a consensus target price of 19.43, indicating a potential upside of 132.13%. Given Oatly Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Oatly Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and MeaTech 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 11.76 -$60.36 million N/A N/A MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A

MeaTech 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oatly Group.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

