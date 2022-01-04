Critical Comparison: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -45.04% -63.08% -35.82% Micron Technology 24.86% 19.01% 14.27%

This table compares FTC Solar and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $187.35 million 3.48 -$15.92 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $27.71 billion 3.87 $5.86 billion $6.48 14.78

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FTC Solar and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 1 7 1 3.00 Micron Technology 1 5 24 1 2.81

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $14.06, indicating a potential upside of 83.25%. Micron Technology has a consensus price target of $107.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Summary

Micron Technology beats FTC Solar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

