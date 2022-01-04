Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Buys $15,540.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. 1,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

