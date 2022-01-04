Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Down 97.3% in December

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,535. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter.

