Craig Hallum Lowers Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $22.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 198.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GENI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 139,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,243. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

