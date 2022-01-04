Craig Hallum Lowers GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target to $14.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

GAN stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 155,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,902,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377. 9.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GAN by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in GAN by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 625,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after purchasing an additional 607,192 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GAN by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

