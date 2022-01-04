Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $117.10 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,293,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after buying an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

