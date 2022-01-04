Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average is $137.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $117.10 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

