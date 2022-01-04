Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,800 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Truist upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

