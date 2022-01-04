Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.88.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

