Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 491.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 19.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 57.1% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 16,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.15 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

KRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

