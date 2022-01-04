Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,260 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

