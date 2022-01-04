Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 590,809 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,222,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.