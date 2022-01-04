Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $547,000 Investment in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 590,809 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1,546.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 352,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,222,000.

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.