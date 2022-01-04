Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

