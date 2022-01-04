Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $221.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $171.48 and a one year high of $222.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

