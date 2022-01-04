Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after buying an additional 1,393,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,526,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 246,498 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFL opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10.

